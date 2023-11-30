NEXT Weather: Temperatures fall back to seasonal average

MINNEAPOLIS — After soaring Wednesday, daytime temps return to normal Thursday.

The forecasted high in the Twin Cities will be near 37, and it will be another sunny day to take in.

WCCO

Conditions still remain dry heading into the upcoming weekend. Expect seasonable temperatures in the mid-30s.

There is a weak system that is expected to form this weekend, increasing clouds and a chance for snow. It still looks minor at this moment.

The new week will begin with seasonable temperatures and no signs of moisture.