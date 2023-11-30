Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Temperatures fall back to seasonal average

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — After soaring Wednesday, daytime temps return to normal Thursday. 

The forecasted high in the Twin Cities will be near 37, and it will be another sunny day to take in.  

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

Conditions still remain dry heading into the upcoming weekend. Expect seasonable temperatures in the mid-30s.

There is a weak system that is expected to form this weekend, increasing clouds and a chance for snow. It still looks minor at this moment. 

The new week will begin with seasonable temperatures and no signs of moisture.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 5:29 AM CST

