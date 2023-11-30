Northern lights likely visible throughout Minnesota Thursday night

MINNEAPOLIS — Some Minnesotans may be in for a dazzling show in the night's sky Thursday.

There's a big chance many will be able to see the northern lights, or aurora borealis, in large portions of the state.

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says skies should be clear for good viewing conditions. The aurora is usually visible from just after sunset until just before sunrise.

For an optimal viewing experience, get away from the light pollution of higher-populated areas and have a clear view to the north.

In the image below, the green oval represents where aurora borealis will be seen, with the red portion being the most intense.

WCCO

Is the frequency of northern lights increasing in Minnesota?

The sun runs on an 11-year cycle, and 2025 was predicted to be the cycle's maximum for solar storms. However, 2023 has already exceeded 2025's predicted number of storms. When there's more solar storms, there's more chances for aurora borealis.

What causes northern lights?

According to NASA, auroras are caused by waves of charged particles emitted by the sun, known as solar wind.

When those charged particles come into contact with atoms and molecules in Earth's upper atmosphere, it creates neon-green waves — similar to the collision of electrons and neon gas in neon lighting.