NEXT Weather: Sunny Thursday before winter weather advisory in southern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be sunny and mild during the day, but starting in the evening, southern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory due to incoming snowfall.

The day will start off cold, but the Twin Cities will eventually reach 30 degrees. We'll have plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, when some cloud cover starts to move in.

The winter weather advisory in the south starts at 6 p.m. and continues through Friday morning. Most of the region is expected to get 3-5 inches of snow. That system should stay south of the metro, though it could get clipped Friday morning.

Temperatures rise to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the extended forecast.

Rain and snow are likely Monday through Wednesday.

December 8, 2022

