Next Weather: Sunny skies, average temps on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures will climb to right around average on Monday, and sunny skies and low humidity will make it a pleasant start to the work week.

Most of the state will top out in the lower 80s, including the Twin Cities at 83. A few sprinkles are possible late in the day, mostly north and east of the metro, as well as in western Wisconsin.

CBS

Storms are possible on Tuesday, with rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder likely early on.

Things will heat up again on Wednesday, with the Twin Cities likely to reach 90 degrees.

There's a chance of more storms on Thursday.

As of now, the holiday weekend looks dry, with temperatures right around average.