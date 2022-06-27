Next Weather: Sunny skies, average temps on Monday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures will climb to right around average on Monday, and sunny skies and low humidity will make it a pleasant start to the work week.
Most of the state will top out in the lower 80s, including the Twin Cities at 83. A few sprinkles are possible late in the day, mostly north and east of the metro, as well as in western Wisconsin.
Storms are possible on Tuesday, with rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder likely early on.
Things will heat up again on Wednesday, with the Twin Cities likely to reach 90 degrees.
There's a chance of more storms on Thursday.
As of now, the holiday weekend looks dry, with temperatures right around average.
