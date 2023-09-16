NEXT Weather: Sunny, fall-like #Top10WxWeekend

MINNEAPOLIS — After some morning fog clears from the metro area, Saturday will be the start of a #Top10WxWeekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with some clouds in the afternoon. Temps will be in the low 70s, which is close to average for this time of year.

A shower made its way through southern Minnesota on Saturday morning and there's a chance for a stray drop of rain in northern Minnesota. But it won't be enough to ruin a beautiful Saturday.

After we get rid of the fog this AM, it's a #Top10WXDay! Expect sunshine and some afternoon clouds with seasonal highs near 70. A stray shower is possible, but most stay dry all day! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/7MSrZepw38 — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) September 16, 2023

It'll feel crisp and fall-like, but summer's not done yet. Highs will return back to the mid-80s during the week. Late next week, things become more unsettled, with the chance for storms.