NEXT Weather: Sunny, fall-like #Top10WxWeekend
MINNEAPOLIS — After some morning fog clears from the metro area, Saturday will be the start of a #Top10WxWeekend.
Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with some clouds in the afternoon. Temps will be in the low 70s, which is close to average for this time of year.
A shower made its way through southern Minnesota on Saturday morning and there's a chance for a stray drop of rain in northern Minnesota. But it won't be enough to ruin a beautiful Saturday.
It'll feel crisp and fall-like, but summer's not done yet. Highs will return back to the mid-80s during the week. Late next week, things become more unsettled, with the chance for storms.
