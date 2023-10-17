NEXT Weather: Mild and sunny Tuesday, with rain on horizon

MINNEAPOLIS— We are cooking up a really nice fall day as we wait for another rain system to arrive overnight.

Tuesday's forecasted high is 64 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is a few degrees above average. Winds will blow from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

There will be areas of patchy morning fog, with clouds moving in aloft.

WCCO

Wednesday will be decorated with clouds and spotty showers. This system may bring around a tenth of an inch of rain with isolated areas picking up more. Northern Minnesota will see larger rain totals.

Showers are possible through Thursday, but conditions start to dry out. We work into a sunny forecast Friday with highs again near 60.

There is a chance for patchy showers Friday night and into the weekend. Temps will be in the mid-50s on Saturday and Sunday.