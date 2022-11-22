NEXT Weather: Twin Cities gets some sun, average temps Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After early cloud cover, the Twin Cities should see some sun later on Tuesday. High temperatures will be right around average.

Areas north of Interstate 94 will see light snow showers in the morning hours, but they're moving fairly quickly. Some spots could see half an inch fall.

Aside from that snow, travel for the Thanksgiving holiday looks clear.

Temperatures will stay above freezing for the next couple of days, with a high of 38 in the Twin Cities Tuesday. Southern Minnesota should hover in the low 40s, while up north will top out in the mid-30s.

Highs will be similar on Wednesday, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds.

On Thanksgiving, skies will be cloudy, with patchy drizzle possible. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Temperatures jump to the 40s on Friday and Saturday, then fall back to average.