NEXT Weather: Flash flood warning issued in southern Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's going to be a wet morning on Thursday, particularly if you live south of the Twin Cities.

A slow-moving storm has already dropped multiple inches of rain in southern Minnesota, and it'll continue into the midmorning. Northwestern Freeborn County and southern Waseca County are under a flash flood warning until noon. The National Weather Service said between 3.5 and 5 inches of rain had fallen by 8 a.m., and another 1 to 2 inches are expected.

Western Minnesota is under a marginal risk for severe weather. That rainfall was clipping the southern metro, as well.

We'll get a break from the rain in the afternoon, but it could return in the overnight hours.

In fact, it'll be rainy through the weekend, though not a total washout.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will top out in the mid-70s. Highs will be a few degrees cooler over the weekend.

Next week, we'll dry out and warm up.

