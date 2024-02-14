NEXT Weather: Snow returns after lack of winter weather

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 14, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 14, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 14, 2024

What's Certain

Enough snow to shovel for some

Moisture focused from I-94 south

Accumulations will be slushy, not fluffy

What's Uncertain

Where a narrow band of heavy snow sets up

How much melting and mixing (if any)

Road conditions (warmth vs. treatment)

MINNEAPOLIS — A quick-moving storm will bring a wintry mix Wednesday that will transition to snow.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 41 degrees. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

The metro can expect 1 to 3 inches, with the potential for 4 inches in some areas south.

WCCO

The snow chances increase for central and southern Minnesota. There's a narrow swath of snow with lower totals near the metro and higher totals a county or two south. There will be heavier bands embedded in this snowstorm.

This storm has lifted north just slightly, and some south of I-90 may just get rain.

Everything should clear out by Thursday, with temperatures remaining in the 30s. Friday will be an even colder day with highs in the lower 20s.

The weekend will start to gradually warm up, with temps in the 40s early next week.