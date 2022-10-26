NEXT Weather: Seasonable Wednesday under sunny sky

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will be a seasonable day under a sunny sky in the Twin Cities.

The Twin Cities should see an afternoon high around 51. Up north, more cloud cover will make things a little cooler.

CBS

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday, but highs will be a few degrees warmer. There is a chance of spotty showers in the afternoon, particularly in western Minnesota.

By Friday, highs will be back in the 60s, and it'll stay warmer through the weekend and into next week.

As of now, Halloween looks dry for trick-or-treaters, with a high right around 60.