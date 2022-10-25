NEXT Weather: Seasonable midweek before warming trend begins

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday's shaping up to be a seasonable day in the Twin Cities, with average temperatures and some sunshine later on.

The high of 51 is just a couple of degrees shy of our average for this time of year. After a chilly, cloudy start to the day, some sunshine will break through in the afternoon hours.

Wednesday looks very similar, with more sunshine and a high of 52 degrees.

Thursday begins a warming trend, with highs in the mid-60s. There's also a chance of isolated showers that day.

The warming trend continues Friday, bringing us into the 60s. Those mild temperatures will stick around through the weekend and into Halloween on Monday.

