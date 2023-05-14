NEXT Weather: Rainy start to Mother's Day, #Top10WxDay on Monday

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from May 14, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mother's Day will start off rainy, but nicer weather should arrive as soon as Sunday afternoon.

Parts of southern Minnesota have already gotten as much as 6 inches of rain since Saturday. A flood warning is in effect in central southern Minnesota until 10 a.m., and that could be extended beyond then.

The rain should move out by the late morning, leaving the rest of the day dry. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for much of the state, though southern Minnesota will be a few degrees colder.

After a soggy weekend, Monday will offer up a #Top10WxDay, with a high of 76 in the Twin Cities and sunny skies expected.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be warm and mostly sunny. More rain is possible later in the week.