NEXT Weather: Possible record warmth Thursday and Friday

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Dec. 7, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Dec. 7, 2023 03:04

MINNEAPOLIS — Warmth is the big story again Thursday, with sunshine helping highs climb to the mid-50s — near the record of 54.

Friday's record is also at risk. The forecasted high is 50, matching the record set in 1990.

A storm system will also start to slide through Friday. Outside of a few rain showers in far northern Minnesota, most will stay dry. This system will drop temps back into the 30s for the weekend.

A second storm Saturday morning will pass to our south, but will help pull another front and a few snow showers through. Snow amounts will be minimal, but could make roads icy.

The dry pattern picks right back up Sunday into early next week, with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 5:31 AM CST

