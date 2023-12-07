NEXT Weather: Possible record warmth Thursday and Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — Warmth is the big story again Thursday, with sunshine helping highs climb to the mid-50s — near the record of 54.

Friday's record is also at risk. The forecasted high is 50, matching the record set in 1990.

A storm system will also start to slide through Friday. Outside of a few rain showers in far northern Minnesota, most will stay dry. This system will drop temps back into the 30s for the weekend.

A second storm Saturday morning will pass to our south, but will help pull another front and a few snow showers through. Snow amounts will be minimal, but could make roads icy.

The dry pattern picks right back up Sunday into early next week, with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the low-to-mid 30s.