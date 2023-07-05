NEXT Weather: Pleasant temperatures with partly sunny skies Wednesday

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from July 5, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- The next couple of days are going to be pleasantly seasonal, with temperatures in the 70s and partly sunny skies.

The high will be 77 in the Twin Cities on Wednesday, and humidity will drop to comfortable levels. Temperatures and dew points will remain similar for the rest of the work week.

CBS News

Thursday will bring more sunshine before clouds -- and a slight chance of rain -- return on Friday.

Temperatures will stay seasonal into next week. There is a possibility of storms on Sunday.