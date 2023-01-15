NEXT Weather: Pleasant Sunday, with light rain/snow expected Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Warmer temps and dry conditions cap off the weekend.

Sunday features plenty of sunshine, though clouds will move in later in the day. Temperatures will hit the high-30s.

Then, rain arrives Monday morning, with light rain expected most of the day.

That rain transitions to light snow in the evening, and into Tuesday morning, according to the WCCO NEXT Weather team.

We'll be monitoring travel conditions and will update if a NEXT Drive alert is issued.

VIKINGS FORECAST

The Next weather tower is displaying the Viking colors for the big game. Plenty of sun out there right now. Clouds stream in later today. Temperatures in the upper 30s for game time. If you're hopping around downtown today, you shouldn't be too cold. #Vikings #nfl pic.twitter.com/4JfpDhTgja — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) January 15, 2023