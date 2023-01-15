NEXT Weather: Pleasant Sunday, with light rain/snow expected Monday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Warmer temps and dry conditions cap off the weekend.
Sunday features plenty of sunshine, though clouds will move in later in the day. Temperatures will hit the high-30s.
Then, rain arrives Monday morning, with light rain expected most of the day.
That rain transitions to light snow in the evening, and into Tuesday morning, according to the WCCO NEXT Weather team.
We'll be monitoring travel conditions and will update if a NEXT Drive alert is issued.
VIKINGS FORECAST
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.