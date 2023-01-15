Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Pleasant Sunday, with light rain/snow expected Monday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 10:30 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 10:30 a.m. report 04:27

MINNEAPOLIS -- Warmer temps and dry conditions cap off the weekend.

Sunday features plenty of sunshine, though clouds will move in later in the day. Temperatures will hit the high-30s. 

Then, rain arrives Monday morning, with light rain expected most of the day.

That rain transitions to light snow in the evening, and into Tuesday morning, according to the WCCO NEXT Weather team. 

We'll be monitoring travel conditions and will update if a NEXT Drive alert is issued.

VIKINGS FORECAST

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 10:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.