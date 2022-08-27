Next Weather: Occasional showers, humid Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a chance for some showers on Saturday, but the morning and early afternoon will stay mostly dry.

Shower chances increase in the afternoon, but Next Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that if they happen to hit the state fair, the rain will be light and the system will move out quickly.

But thunderstorms could return in the evening on both Saturday and Sunday, bringing a chance for some strong winds and hail, and even a possible tornado.

Dew points are up, but after the rain on Sunday, they'll drop back down for what will be a pleasant stretch of days with high temperatures in the low-80s.