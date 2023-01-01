NEXT Weather: New year begins with mild temps, but potential for snow follows

MINNEAPOLIS -- WIth temperatures hovering around the freezing mark as the ball dropped marking the arrival of 2023, winter could be making a return early in the new year.

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says we'll be starting our first day of the new year off quietly.

Not a bad way to start 2023. All the winter weather for the new year arrives Monday/Tuesday. Join the Vikings tailgate show today at 10:30! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/OqfMJycO3Y — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) January 1, 2023

It will not stay that way, as we jump into our next winter event that should impact both Monday and Tuesday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Monday night into Tuesday. Dames says this to likely evolve into a more confirmed winter alert by the National Weather Service.

"A variety of precipitation types expected, but we are likely to see snow with a moment of what will may be freezing rain," Dames said.

After that, temperatures should take a dip going into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 20s or upper teens.