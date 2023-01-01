NEXT Weather: New year begins with mild temps, but potential for snow follows
MINNEAPOLIS -- WIth temperatures hovering around the freezing mark as the ball dropped marking the arrival of 2023, winter could be making a return early in the new year.
WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says we'll be starting our first day of the new year off quietly.
It will not stay that way, as we jump into our next winter event that should impact both Monday and Tuesday.
A winter storm watch is in effect for Monday night into Tuesday. Dames says this to likely evolve into a more confirmed winter alert by the National Weather Service.
"A variety of precipitation types expected, but we are likely to see snow with a moment of what will may be freezing rain," Dames said.
After that, temperatures should take a dip going into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 20s or upper teens.
