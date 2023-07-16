NEXT Weather: Much improved air quality in Twin Cities Sunday, southern Minn. still afflicted

MINNEAPOLIS -- Air quality in Minnesota has been improving, though some communities will still be affected by unhealthy air on Sunday.

Lingering wildfire smoke has parts of western and southwestern Minnesota still in the red category, meaning unhealthy for everyone, on Sunday morning. Southeastern Minnesota is in the yellow category, meaning moderate air quality. Most of the Twin Cities has moved into the green, meaning there are no concerns.

CBS News

The smoke should move entirely out of Minnesota by the afternoon.

Temperatures will briefly touch 80 in the Twin Cities, though most of the day will be spent in the 70s, continuing our July trend of below average highs.

Monday will be even cooler, but we'll get back to average temperatures on Tuesday.