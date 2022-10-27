NEXT Weather: Mostly cloudy, mild day after possible morning showers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some spotty showers will move through Minnesota Thursday morning, with a mostly cloudy, mild day to follow.

Light rain was falling in southwestern Minnesota in the early morning hours. That rain will slowly move northeast throughout the day, possibly sprinkling the Twin Cities.

After the rain moves out, skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs for much of the state will be in the mid-50s, with the Twin Cities topping out at 56. That's a few degrees above average.

CBS

Friday starts a stretch of 60+ degree highs that will continue through the middle of next week. Saturday's shaping up to be the warmest day of that stretch, with an expected high of 66 degrees.