NEXT Weather: As the winter season breaks records, more snow on the way Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- A fairly quick winter system will bring more snow to Minnesota Sunday, with heavier totals expected up north.
In the Twin Cities, snow is expected more by midday and into afternoon hours - 2-3 inches possible. Temperatures will stick in the lower 30s.
Already, this winter season has seen 80 inches of snow accumulation in the Twin Cities, which makes it the eighth-snowiest winter on record.
Following the afternoon snow, it'll taper off.
Then, three days of dry conditions are expected. Temperatures will dip slightly Monday to the high 20s before bouncing back into the mid-30s on Tuesday and then breaching 40 on Wednesday.
Thursday is the next chance of snow/rain mix.
