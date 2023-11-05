Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: More rain possible overnight, temps to gradually cool down this week

By Katie Steiner, Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Following above-average temperatures Sunday, things will start to slowly cool down.

There's a chance of precipitation Sunday evening, especially in northern Minnesota. The Twin Cities could also get clipped overnight with light rain.

 
Monday will feature temperatures in the low-50s, which is still warmer than average, but windy conditions will stick around.

More rain possibilities are in the forecast for the Twin Cities on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Again, this looks like lighter rain.

Temperatures will drop to the 40s on Tuesday. On Wednesday, highs jump back into the 50s. After that, things cool down and remain cool through the weekend.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 8:32 AM CST

