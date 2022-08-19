NEXT Weather: More rain Friday, pleasant stretch begins Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- More mugginess, pop-up thunderstorms and heavy rain conditions are expected Friday.

One difference from the last few days is the temperature. Friday will feature cooler temps in the mid-70s.

The severe weather risk is extremely low, but some small hail is possible. Localized flooding continues to also be possible.

On Saturday, expect more isolated and widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, but less of the state will get wet.

Sunday starts a dry, pleasant stretch that will last at least through Wednesday.

Morning! 🌅 More of the same today, with some subtle changes. We may even have a few sights like Champlin saw last night. I'll detail temps & rain chances through the NEXT weekend when you join @AJHilton_News @HeatherBrown21 & me anytime through 10am! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/o9BTOaD4AI — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) August 19, 2022