NEXT Weather: More rain Friday, pleasant stretch begins Sunday

By Mike Augustyniak

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- More mugginess, pop-up thunderstorms and heavy rain conditions are expected Friday.

One difference from the last few days is the temperature. Friday will feature cooler temps in the mid-70s.

The severe weather risk is extremely low, but some small hail is possible. Localized flooding continues to also be possible.

On Saturday, expect more isolated and widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, but less of the state will get wet.

Sunday starts a dry, pleasant stretch that will last at least through Wednesday.

