NEXT Weather: More heat this Friday, but cooler, rainy weekend should provide relief

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Aug. 4, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday will still be humid, but highs will finally drop below 90 degrees.

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says we might start to see a few showers develop out west Friday, but looks to be dry to wrap up the week in the Twin Cities.

The weekend looks much cooler, and widespread, steady rain looks likely on both Saturday and Sunday. Both weekend days will also be windy.

"The area of low pressure slides through Saturday night into Sunday. This will be our most likely time to get rain," Dames said.

Saturday will bring in a few thunderstorms. Sunday will be a mix but more on the rainy side.

Next week looks close to ideal. Temperatures will be just below average but still in the lower 80s, with low humidity.