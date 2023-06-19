NEXT Weather: Monday kicks off stretch of 90-degree days

MINNEAPOLIS -- Steel yourself for a sweltering week in the Twin Cities.

Monday kicks off a stretch of hot, muggy weather, with a high of 90 in the metro and temperatures in the upper 80s for much of the rest of the state. There will be plenty of sunshine, too.

CBS News

The Twin Cities are likely to hit 90 every day this week. The sunshine will stick around through midweek before some clouds arrive.

Our next chance of rain arrives over the weekend, and temperatures should cool slightly by Sunday.