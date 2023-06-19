Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Monday kicks off stretch of 90-degree days

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from June 19, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from June 19, 2023 02:09

MINNEAPOLIS -- Steel yourself for a sweltering week in the Twin Cities.

Monday kicks off a stretch of hot, muggy weather, with a high of 90 in the metro and temperatures in the upper 80s for much of the rest of the state. There will be plenty of sunshine, too.

54158fee2a2eb4f8f81fe87a9dd7704e.jpg
CBS News

The Twin Cities are likely to hit 90 every day this week. The sunshine will stick around through midweek before some clouds arrive.

Our next chance of rain arrives over the weekend, and temperatures should cool slightly by Sunday.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 5:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.