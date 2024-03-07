Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Minor cooldown Thursday as weak front passes

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — There will be more clouds on Thursday but we will also have patchy sunshine by afternoon. 

The forecast high is 49 degrees. A weak front passes and it may be enough to drop a few raindrops through the morning. 

A shift in the wind will cool us some on Friday as a storm skirts the southeast part of the state. It still looks to be mainly dry locally. Wind increases to wrap up the week and to start the weekend.

Some clouds and some sunshine to start the weekend, though we finish with all sun on Sunday. We top off in the 40s on Saturday and push into the lower 50s by Sunday.

The warming trend continues into next week with highs in the 60s.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 5:38 AM CST

