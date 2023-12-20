NEXT Weather: Mild December continues with sunshine and 40 degrees Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Just like most days this December, we are on track for another above-average day.

The forecasted high in the Twin Cities Wednesday is 40 degrees, which is 13 degrees above average.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds heading into the weekend, but Wednesday will be the sunniest. It doesn't get much better this time of the year if you just want sun and warmth.

WCCO

There's a small chance for a few drops of rain Thursday night, but it will likely remain dry until our next chance for precipitation on Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day.

With temperatures expected to reach near 50 Sunday and in the 40s Monday, snow is not expected in the metro. However, there may be some minor snow up north and potentially on the back side of the system.

Temps remain above average next week.