NEXT Weather: Cooler Tuesday, with increasing clouds and spotty showers possible

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday will be cooler than the day before, with clouds increasing in the afternoon and the potential for spotty showers in some places later on.

Most of the state will see highs in the mid to upper 70s, and the Twin Cities should peak right around 80.

CBS News

Spotty showers will hit parts of western Minnesota starting in the early evening, then move into southern Minnesota.

Highs will be similar on Wednesday, and spotty showers and storms will be possible in central and northern Minnesota in the afternoon.

Temperatures will hover right around average from Thursday into next week. More showers and storms are possible on both Thursday and Friday.

As of now, the weekend looks sunny and pleasant.