NEXT Weather: Intermittent rain for chilly Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Passing showers throughout Saturday will keep the weekend cold.

The system that brought the rain on Friday has moved to the east, but there will still be some lingering disturbances, according to Next Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames. Some areas in the northeast could even see snow.

The wind will increase on Sunday, making for quite a breezy day. 

A high pressure system will then follow, making for a few dry and sunny days mid-week. Temps will push into the mid and upper 60s on Wednesday.

Late next week though, we might see some showers return.

