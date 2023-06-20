NEXT Weather: Hot weather, air quality issues continue Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday's going to be another hot one, and an air quality alert will be in effect for much of the state.

That alert was prompted by high ozone and starts at noon, lasting through Thursday evening. It includes everywhere but far northern Minnesota.

CBS News

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the state, well above average for this time of year. There will be plenty of sunshine as well.

Temperatures will be similar for the remainder of the week.

The weekend will feature a couple of chances of rain, and temperatures should cool closer to average on Sunday.