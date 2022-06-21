Next Weather: Summer officially starts with hot, breezy Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- While Tuesday won't be as hot and humid as the past couple of days, temperatures will still be well above average as summer officially begins.

After setting a record daily high on Monday at 101 degrees, the Twin Cities will top out at 90 on Tuesday. Humidity levels will start to drop as the day goes on. Skies will be mostly sunny, and the wind will kick up.

CBS

Things will cool down even more on Wednesday, with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s. But we'll warm right up again on Thursday, with highs forecast in the mid-90s.

Friday and Saturday will feature storm chances, and temperatures will cool to the low 80s, making for a milder weekend.