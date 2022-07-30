Watch CBS News
Next Weather: Heat returns, chance for storms Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a Top 10 Weather Day on Friday, temps will heat up on Saturday.

In the Twin Cities, the high temperature on Saturday will hit 89 degrees, but there will be a gentle breeze and not much humidity.

The humidity will return later in the weekend; Sunday will be muggy with a round of thunderstorms in the mid-to-late afternoon. Then there will be an additional round in the evening.

A large portion of Minnesota is under a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning that some spots could see hail the size of golf balls. 

After that, it'll cool down a bit, and Monday has potential to be another Top 10 Weather Day.

