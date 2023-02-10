NEXT Weather: Friday's cold to be followed by another lengthy warmup

MINNEAPOLIS – Cooler air is spilling into Minnesota Friday, causing temperatures to dip into the seasonable mid-20s -- but only temporarily.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says Friday morning will have a sub-zero feel due to a windy overnight; that being said, it was already into double-digit temperatures by 5:30 a.m.

Friday's high will reach about 27, which is the average. Winds will calm down as the day progresses, and there will be dominant sunshine.

When we get to the weekend, temps will rebound into the 30s. Saturday's high in the metro will be 39, while Sunday's will be 37, O'Connor said.

Next week will feature more temps in the mid-to-high 30s, with a high of 40 forecasted on Valentine's Day -- but we may get slammed by a storm starting that evening.