Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Foggy Friday, warmth lingers into weekend and beyond

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Jan. 26, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Jan. 26, 2024 02:40

MINNEAPOLIS — Like the last few days, dense fog is back on Friday but should ease up a bit by the afternoon.

Dense fog advisories across central and southern Minnesota expire at 10 a.m.

Expect patches of mist and drizzle with the low clouds again, too.

snapshot-3.jpg
WCCO

With little sun, temperatures don't move much Friday or Saturday with highs in the upper 30s & lows near 30 degrees.

We eventually get some sunshine back by the end of the weekend and into next week, helping temps warm even more through the 40s.

Records this time of year are in the upper 40s-low 50s and they will be challenged a few days next week.

Monday night is our next chance for any notable precipitation.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 5:44 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.