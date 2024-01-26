NEXT Weather: Foggy Friday, warmth lingers into weekend and beyond

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Jan. 26, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Like the last few days, dense fog is back on Friday but should ease up a bit by the afternoon.

Dense fog advisories across central and southern Minnesota expire at 10 a.m.

Expect patches of mist and drizzle with the low clouds again, too.

With little sun, temperatures don't move much Friday or Saturday with highs in the upper 30s & lows near 30 degrees.

We eventually get some sunshine back by the end of the weekend and into next week, helping temps warm even more through the 40s.

Records this time of year are in the upper 40s-low 50s and they will be challenged a few days next week.

Monday night is our next chance for any notable precipitation.