NEXT Weather: Father's Day forecast features scattered showers, storms

MINNEAPOLIS -- You may want to have a backup plan for any outdoor Father's Day festivities.

In the morning hours, anyone south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35 can expect some scattered showers. Up north should stay dry early on.

CBS News

That system will move east, bringing showers and potentially thunderstorms to the Twin Cities in the early afternoon.

Highs will be seasonal on Sunday, with the metro topping out around 78. Much hotter weather arrives Monday, with temperatures nearing 90, and the rest of the week looks even hotter. There will be plenty of sunshine, and unfortunately for our current drought conditions, little chance of rain.