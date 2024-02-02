Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Expect it to warm up going into the weekend

By Mike Augustyniak, Chris Shaffer

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. forecast for Feb. 2, 2024
NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. forecast for Feb. 2, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A weak cool front that passed through Thursday night brought slightly cooler and drier air. Come Saturday, temps will continue to climb, perhaps even back into the 50s by next week.

Most will see clouds and sunshine for the day, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s instead of 50s.

We're currently forecasting a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend, with temperatures climbing back into the upper 40s by Sunday. Next week, we have chances at hitting 50-degree temps again. 

We may see some low clouds, fog and freezing fog develop again late Friday night, potentially lingering through Saturday.

We stay dry through Wednesday, then our next storm is a rain-shower maker for Thursday. It could end as some wet snow Thursday night. Accumulation is unlikely after this warm stretch.

Mike Augustyniak
First published on February 2, 2024 / 5:41 AM CST

