NEXT Weather: Eventual sun and average temperatures for Thanksgiving

WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aside from some morning fog and a small bit of snow up north, Thanksgiving looks largely quiet in Minnesota.

Visibility will be quite low in central Minnesota in the morning hours, so if you're still traveling Thursday morning, take your time.

That fog will eventually clear, and we'll have some sunshine this afternoon. A cold front will make its way through, dropping temperatures to right around average. The Twin Cities should see a high of 39. 

Friday will be a few degrees warmer, with highs in the mid-40s, and the metro should hit 50 on Saturday.

Things cool down after that, and early next week we could see more flurries or snow showers.

November 24, 2022

