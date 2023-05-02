Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Dry, windy Tuesday before #Top10WxDay on Wednesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday's going to be dry and windy, but warmer weather and a #Top10WxDay lie ahead.

Much of the state will be under a red flag warning from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Residents are asked not to do any burning due to conditions ideal for spreading fires.

Highs across the state will be just shy of average, with the Twin Cities just breaching 60. Skies will be mostly sunny, and wind gusts will reach 20-25 mph.

Wednesday will be a #Top10WxDay, with a high of 68 in the metro and plenty of sunshine.

Thursday will be even warmer, but clouds will increase and some late day sprinkles could pop up.

Temperatures will stay warm through the weekend, and more showers are possible.

