NEXT Weather: Dry, warm Wednesday in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 10, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 10, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 10, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will be warm and dry in the Twin Cities, but other parts of the state may see some rain.

Parts of northern-central Minnesota will see some showers in the morning hours, and there's a slight chance for severe weather in the southwestern corner of the state later in the evening.

CBS News

Temperatures for most of the state will be above average, and the metro should hit 80.

Thursday will again be warm, but temperatures will drop slightly on Friday and fall even further over the weekend. There will be several rain chances in the coming days.

Next week will likely start dry, and temperatures should jump back above average.