Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Dry, warm Wednesday in Twin Cities

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 10, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 10, 2023 02:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will be warm and dry in the Twin Cities, but other parts of the state may see some rain.

Parts of northern-central Minnesota will see some showers in the morning hours, and there's a slight chance for severe weather in the southwestern corner of the state later in the evening.

f66263357c8b14ad2afb4185930db916.jpg
CBS News

Temperatures for most of the state will be above average, and the metro should hit 80.

Thursday will again be warm, but temperatures will drop slightly on Friday and fall even further over the weekend. There will be several rain chances in the coming days.

Next week will likely start dry, and temperatures should jump back above average.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 5:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.