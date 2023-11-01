NEXT Weather: Dry, cool, and quiet start to November

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. forecast from Nov. 1, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — High pressure is back in control and will keep us dry for the rest of the work week.

Any breezes to start Wednesday will calm by the evening. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, with afternoon highs near 40, which is about 10 degrees below average.

No snow to worry about today, so we've got the green light for the drive to and from work. It'll just be cold under a mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs climb near 40°, average is 50°. pic.twitter.com/5N1Td8kaMM — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) November 1, 2023

Thursday will look and feel similar before highs eventually hit the upper 40s Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our next chance for precipitation will arrive over the weekend, with a few rain showers as temps stay above freezing.

You can also expect lots of clouds this weekend alongside the gloom of the early sunsets starting Sunday, after we move the clocks back Saturday night.