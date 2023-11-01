Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Dry, cool, and quiet start to November

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. forecast from Nov. 1, 2023
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. forecast from Nov. 1, 2023 02:32

MINNEAPOLIS — High pressure is back in control and will keep us dry for the rest of the work week.

Any breezes to start Wednesday will calm by the evening. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, with afternoon highs near 40, which is about 10 degrees below average.  

Thursday will look and feel similar before highs eventually hit the upper 40s Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our next chance for precipitation will arrive over the weekend, with a few rain showers as temps stay above freezing.

You can also expect lots of clouds this weekend alongside the gloom of the early sunsets starting Sunday, after we move the clocks back Saturday night.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 5:25 AM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.