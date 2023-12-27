NEXT Weather: December 2023 is tracking to be warmest on record in Minnesota

Watch CBS News
By Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures are cooling down, but they'll remain above average for a while. In fact, December may break a record for warmth.

On Wednesday, expect temperatures in the mid-30s. Northwest of the cities, there's a small chance of a passing rain or snow shower both early in the day and late. Most of the day should be more dry than not.

As the day goes on, clouds will decrease. 

Is this the warmest December on record?

There are still a handful of days left, but December 2023 will likely go down as the warmest in Minnesota on record.

Except for one day (Dec. 10), every day in December so far has had above-average temperatures. The average temperature of the month at this point is a whopping 35.1 degrees.

top-5-monthly-temp-list.png
WCCO

With average temps expected to continue into the new year, it should be enough to break the record set in 1877: 33.8 degrees.

Outlook

The weekend is trending to be sunny with temperatures in in the lower 30s.

Temperatures should remain similar into the new year, plus some more sun.

No major weather systems are in the forecast.  

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

