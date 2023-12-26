Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Hope melts for winter festivals as mild weather reigns in Minnesota

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

There’s still plenty of fun to be had during Minnesota’s un-winter
There’s still plenty of fun to be had during Minnesota’s un-winter 02:12

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Another popular winter attraction has been forced to postpone opening thanks to the unseasonable weather.

The director of operations for Delano's Ice Palaces, Britton Youngstrom, says they're hoping for a late January start date.

"The weather's a little delayed in Minnesota but the forecast is promising," Youngstrom said. "We're excited for the community support."

RELATED: Minnesota's weird winter weather taking toll on seasonal businesses

In Maple Grove, the plan was to have an ice castle up and running by now, but instead, nothing's been built.

"They're really fun to just go in," said Isabella Eibon from Shakopee, who's missing the ice castles. "You can't do that now because it's barely cold enough." 

10p-pkg-winter-event-st-wcco4kyy.jpg
WCCO

The month-long Minnesota Ice Festival and Ice Maze in Eagan has already been canceled. The CEO of the event said in a statement, "The Super El Niño might have paused our festival this year, but … we're already crafting icy wonders for 2025."

There's still winter fun to look forward to in St. Paul. The Winter Carnival in Rice Park is a full go next month.

RELATED: Record high temperature recorded in Minnesota on Christmas Day

"I'm so excited about this weather because I know that it's going to be cold enough for us to still do everything, but warm enough for there to be swarms of people who are excited to come down here and celebrate with us," said Lisa Jacobson, the president and CEO of the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation.

Jacobson says the hope is that the weather cooperates enough to be able to carve ice sculptures to add to the parades, food trucks and laser light show.

David Schuman
screen-shot-2022-06-08-at-4-11-24-pm.png

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 10:05 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.