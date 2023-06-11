NEXT Weather: Cooler, windy Sunday on tap

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from June 11, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday will be much cooler than the last few days, with highs in the low 70s and strong winds for much of the state.

The Twin Cities will top out around 73, and wind speeds are starting out in the teens in the morning hours.

Things will warm back up to the 80s on Monday, and winds will stay strong.

By midweek, highs will be close to 90, but the humidity will stay low.

Our next best chance for rain is Friday.