Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Cooler, windy Sunday on tap

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from June 11, 2023
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from June 11, 2023 03:36

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday will be much cooler than the last few days, with highs in the low 70s and strong winds for much of the state. 

The Twin Cities will top out around 73, and wind speeds are starting out in the teens in the morning hours.

c1ebef5bb28a3cc54f2e1b7cb520372a.jpg
CBS News

Things will warm back up to the 80s on Monday, and winds will stay strong.

By midweek, highs will be close to 90, but the humidity will stay low.

Our next best chance for rain is Friday.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.