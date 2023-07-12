Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Cooler temps Wednesday, spotty showers possible in afternoon

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Highs will be below average on Wednesday, and hit-and-miss showers are possible throughout the afternoon.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 78, and temperatures will be similar throughout southern Minnesota. Up north, things will top out in the 60s.

Thursday will be warmer, with a high of 85, and more isolated showers are possible. Friday's forecast will be a carbon copy.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with average highs.

