NEXT Weather: Cool start to work week, with patchy frost possible overnight

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Get your sweaters and blankets out -- the start of the work week will bring below average highs and the coldest lows of the season so far.

The Twin Cities should see a high around 62 Monday, which is about 7 degrees cooler than average. It'll be a breezy day, with cloud cover in the morning giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon.

Monday night, temperatures will drop to the lower 30s in northern Minnesota, making patchy frost possible. Central and southern Minnesota will see temperatures fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

More patchy frost will be possible Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will jump back up on Thursday, and by Friday the metro will be in the 70s again. Those warmer temps will stick around for the weekend.

September 26, 2022

