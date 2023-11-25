NEXT Weather: Cold weekend with chances for snow

MINNEAPOLIS — For the most part, it'll be another quiet, cool day on Saturday with a possibility of flurries in southern Minnesota.

It's definitely starting to feel like winter though, as temperatures struggle to make it to the low 30s.

A system will move through on Sunday morning, bringing light snow from the metro on north. There won't be much accumulation, if any, though winds will be strong.

Most of next week looks quiet, and highs will gradually warm into the 40s.

The metro area is on track to tie the driest November on record; so far we've seen .02 inches of precipitation, tying 1939's record.