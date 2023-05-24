NEXT Weather: Cold front brings high temps closer to average on Wednesday

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from May 24, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a couple of very warm days, temperatures will drop to a more seasonal range on Wednesday. The cooldown will be short-lived, however.

The Twin Cities will see a high around 72. Areas north will get the worst of the cold front, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Communities to the south and west will have highs in the 80s.

Showers are possible north of Interstate 94 through the afternoon.

Thursday will be breezy but a bit warmer, with a high of 76 in the metro.

The Memorial Day weekend looks beautiful, with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Next week looks even warmer, with highs expected to approach 90 degrees.