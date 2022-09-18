Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Next Weather: Cloudy, quiet Sunday before warm-up on Monday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: 7 a.m. report
Next Weather: 7 a.m. report 03:45

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll stay mostly cloudy on Sunday with slight breaks for sun.

A cool front is moving through the Twin Cities, where temperatures have dropped into the 50s. There's some patchy dense fog along Highway 61 that should clear as the day goes on.

After a humid Saturday, dew points will drop into the "not bad" category. 

snapshot-2022-09-18t082626-248.jpg
CBS

Temperatures will reach 73 degrees by the afternoon, and the skies will clear overnight. On Monday, highs will get up into the low-80s. 

The week will start out summery but end up feeling like fall in the end. High temps will drop on Wednesday into the 60s.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 8:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.