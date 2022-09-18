Next Weather: Cloudy, quiet Sunday before warm-up on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll stay mostly cloudy on Sunday with slight breaks for sun.

A cool front is moving through the Twin Cities, where temperatures have dropped into the 50s. There's some patchy dense fog along Highway 61 that should clear as the day goes on.

After a humid Saturday, dew points will drop into the "not bad" category.

Temperatures will reach 73 degrees by the afternoon, and the skies will clear overnight. On Monday, highs will get up into the low-80s.

The week will start out summery but end up feeling like fall in the end. High temps will drop on Wednesday into the 60s.