NEXT Weather: Chilly weather arrives Wednesday, and it's here to stay

MINNEAPOLIS -- After hitting 80 degrees on Tuesday, the Twin Cities are in for a much cooler day on Wednesday.

The metro won't even hit 60, peaking at 59 degrees in the afternoon. It'll be breezy, too, with winds reaching 20 to 25 mph.

CBS

Expect spotty showers in the morning, and another round in the afternoon.

It'll be even colder Thursday, with a high of just 47. Northern Minnesota could even see some snowflakes in the morning hours.

The extended forecast keeps it chilly through the weekend and into early next week.