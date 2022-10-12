Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Chilly weather arrives Wednesday, and it's here to stay

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- After hitting 80 degrees on Tuesday, the Twin Cities are in for a much cooler day on Wednesday.

The metro won't even hit 60, peaking at 59 degrees in the afternoon. It'll be breezy, too, with winds reaching 20 to 25 mph.

Expect spotty showers in the morning, and another round in the afternoon.

It'll be even colder Thursday, with a high of just 47. Northern Minnesota could even see some snowflakes in the morning hours.

The extended forecast keeps it chilly through the weekend and into early next week.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 5:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

