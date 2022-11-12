Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Chilly Saturday, light snow and accumulation early next week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report
NEXT Weather: Morning report 04:08

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a round of snow moved through northwestern Minnesota on Friday, there will be a short break over the weekend before more flurries arrive next week.

Skies on Saturday are grey in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the mid-20s. It's about 10 degrees below average.  

On Sunday, highs will hit 31 degrees in the Twin Cities. 

snapshot-2022-11-12t095247-241.jpg
CBS

But there's chances for snow on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. For each of these systems, light snow develops from the west during the morning commute. It'll be fairly light, but there's a chance for accumulation on Monday.

In the long-term forecast however, there's the potential for above-average temperatures the week of Thanksgiving, as cold air retreats.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 9:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.