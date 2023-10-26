NEXT Weather: Chilly rain returns ahead of an early taste of winter

MINNEAPOLIS — Showers start early Thursday and stick around for a chunk of the day. There may be the potential for a few dry hours later, but it's not going to be a pretty day, WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities Thursday will be in the upper 50s. But with colder air already across northwestern Minnesota, winter is decidedly creeping into areas at this point. Snow starts there Thursday and wraps up Friday. There is a winter weather advisory way up in the corner of the state until Friday.

A very wet start to the morning. This is going to be the wettest part of the day. Grab the rain gear...take it a bit slower...



We should have some dry hours later today. Also discussing sn❄️w chances this morning! @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/uJQ4Dlms3n — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) October 26, 2023

Closer to the Twin Cities, there are NEXT Weather Alert days on the books for Friday and Saturday, with the former starting with lingering showers, and significantly cooler high temperatures moving into the area.

Another weak system looks to pass through southern Minnesota on Saturday, which could even throw a few flakes around the metro. Halloween will feel more like Thanksgiving.

No accumulations are expected, but it will reinforce the cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s for the rest of the month.